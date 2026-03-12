The Sinclair Report

Week 8 of the 2026 legislative session was filled with debate as we started working through legislation that passed through committee. This is a 100-day session, and we have now officially passed the halfway mark.

This week we learned the names of our service members from the 103rd Sustainment Command based out of Des Moines who were killed in action in Kuwait on March 1, two of whom were Iowa residents. Major Jeffrey O’Brien of Waukee and Sergeant Declan Coady of West Des Moines both gave their lives in sacrifice to their country and protecting our freedom. We mourn with their families and loved ones, and our prayers are with them during this time of unimaginable pain and loss. The men and women who serve in our armed forces are truly the best of us. The Senate is proud to stand in support of Major O’Brien, Sergeant Coady, their command, and all Iowa soldiers during this time. We are forever grateful these Iowans chose to dedicate their life in service to Iowa and to our country.

COMMON SENSE SOLUTIONS FOR IOWA

The Senate recently passed several common-sense proposals resulting from recent illegal immigrant issues highlighted in the news. Senate File 2203 is a bill that requires the Iowa Secretary of State to verify US citizenship of individuals on the voter registration lists. Last year, the Secretary of State’s audit of the voter registration list found 277 non-citizens registered to vote and 35 non-citizens had successfully cast a ballot in the 2024 general election. This bill augments our current laws and further helps to secure Iowa’s elections, ensuring Iowans’ confidence in our election outcomes. The bill passed with a bipartisan vote of 34-13.

Senate File 2218 is a bill for the Board of Educational Examiners to require all licensure and licensure renewal applicants to provide proof of legal authorization to work in in the United States. This bill was necessary after the Des Moines Public Schools hired a superintendent who not only lied about his qualifications and experience for the job but also lied about his citizenship in the United States and deceived everyone in the community about his ability to do the job. It is another common-sense bill to help protect Iowa students and taxpayers. The bill had unanimous support in the Senate.

The scandal with Des Moines Public Schools prompted another proposal to protect Iowa taxpayers, Senate File 2412. This bill requires verification of United States citizenship and immigration status of newly hired public employees and individuals seeking a professional license. It requires the use of either E-Verify or the federal SAVE program for verification and provides additional safeguards for schools, counties, cities, and the state throughout the hiring process. This bill also passed the Senate unanimously 47-0.

Lastly, the Senate passed Senate File 2422 with a vote of 30-17, with Democrats opting to oppose increased controls that prevent individuals in the country illegally from collecting taxpayer-funded public assistance in Iowa. This bill would align Iowa with federal law by requiring Iowa Health and Human Services to use the SAVE database to verify eligibility of people receiving public assistance. Iowans expect the state to administer their tax dollars efficiently and effectively in delivering services to Iowans who need them most, not to those here illegally. This bill will continue our commitment to reduce the SNAP error rate, avoid future costly penalties, prevent abuse of the system, and lower the amount of uncompensated care being shifted onto Medicaid.

I am proud to support these common-sense solutions in the Senate. The Iowa House will now consider these bills and address the concerns and issues from years upon years of open doors to the United States.

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

This week the legislature welcomed many educational advocates. We visited with students and their families who represent homeschool opportunities, with students and administrators from Iowa’s community colleges, and with students who participate in the Iowa Wing Civil Air Patrol.

Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education (Iowa ACE) celebrated 20 years of school choice in Iowa with a banquet this week. It was an opportunity for me to enjoy the celebration and meet with so many grateful families whose students have benefited from Iowa’s forward-thinking education system.