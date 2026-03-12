The Fairgrounds Front Porch: Soup Supper

Every year, as winter lingers and neighbors look for a reason to gather, the Fair Board’s Annual Soup Supper brings warmth, fellowship and a shared sense of purpose to our community. More than just a meal, this cherished tradition plays an important role in supporting our local fair and ensuring it continues to thrive for generations to come.

This year’s Soup Supper will be held on March 21 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with food served beginning at 5. The meal is offered as a free will donation, making it easy for everyone to attend and contribute as they are able. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a live auction at 6:40, adding even more excitement and opportunity to support the fair.

The Annual Soup Supper serves as one of the primary fundraisers for the fair, which will be held July 13 through July 19. All funds raised from the supper go directly toward covering the many expenses associated with fair week. From exhibitor awards and exhibitor premium money to providing free entertainment throughout the week, every auction bid placed helps make the fair a success.

Our local fair is a celebration of the hard work and talents of our community members. Area youth and adults spend countless hours preparing livestock, growing projects, baking, crafting and honing skills to showcase during fair week. The exhibitor awards and premium money they receive are not only well-deserved recognition but also encouragement to continue learning, growing, and participating in the traditions that define rural life.

In addition, the Fair Board works hard each year to provide free entertainment for everyone to enjoy. By keeping entertainment free, families can attend and participate in fair activities without added financial burden. Whether it’s live music, special attractions or grandstand events, these experiences help create lasting memories for young and old alike.

The Soup Supper itself is a reflection of the fair’s spirit — neighbors helping neighbors. Volunteers prepare a variety of homemade soups and desserts, offering something for everyone. It’s an opportunity to sit down with friends, catch up on community news and share in the anticipation of the upcoming fair.

The Fair Board extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who donates auction items, ingredients, time and effort to make the Soup Supper possible, as well as to those who attend and show their support. Your generosity directly impacts the quality and success of our fair.

Mark your calendars for March 21 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds and plan to come hungry. With good food, friendly faces and a shared commitment to our community, the Annual Soup Supper is a tradition worth supporting.