OLD SETTLERS MET FOR REUNION at HOPEVILLE

The eighth annual reunion of the Old Settlers at Hopeville was held at that place September, 1939 and the streets of the old village reechoed to the tramp of many feet that had not trodden them for many years.

All plans had been made for the big dinner in the park but by noon the wind had risen to the proportions of a Kansas dust storm and the wind was not lacking at all so the poor hungry travelers were wondering what to do when the Odd Fellows came forward and opened the door of their hall to them, and there, safe from the wind and dust, with ample table room and chairs their bounteous dinner was enjoyed to the utmost.

Then came the question again what to do.

It was feared the crowd could not all be made comfortable in the hall so they decided to go out in the park. The wind and dust being so bad it was thought best not to move a piano out, so the program had to be almost eliminated. But we had the pleasure of hearing the Martial Band again, a feature of all such gatherings at Hopeville since Civil War times.

This music was followed by the address of the day given by Editor Grimes of Osceola, who had faced the dust storm to be with us. And although the wind tossed his locks to and fro and tried to snatch the words from his lips and fling them away he held the attention of the audience as he spoke of many of the vital issues of the day. He placed blame for much of the crime and recklessness abroad in our land today to the world war and voiced a regret that we might be facing the same thing again which could only bring more suffering and disorder to our country. His talk was much appreciated by all.

There were thirteen present who were pupils together in the school the winter of 1886 and seven when Simon Beede was principal of the school. There were forty-two pupils in his room. The pupils present were Will Wilson, Mae Powell Wilson and Ed Wilson of Blockton, Maud Parrish, Osceola. Ed Castor, Retta Purcell Castor, Fort Morgan, Colorado, Jesse Castor, Osceola, Will Castor, Des Moines, George Perdue, Omaha, Frank Perdue, Des Moines, Fred Smith Council Bluffs, Alice Adkins, Daniel and Laura Smith Gaumer, Murray.

The afternoon was spent in visiting, but when evening came they were all gone taking with them memories of the friends they had met.

–1939