New Laws July 1, 1917

After July 1st, we will see many changes in our laws, as that date has been set for the enforcement of new laws and orders and death of others. Some of the laws make changes in phases of Osceola and some state and national life.

The state of Iowa goes “bone dry” and South Dakota, from which the thirsty ones of Iowa have been obtaining the “fire water” goes dry and the new recruits of the militia of every state of the union will go into camp for intensive training before going into training with those who saw service upon the border.

All hunting licenses expire on July 1 and have to be renewed. Non-residents are required to buy a fishing license costing $2.00.

-1917