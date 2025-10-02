RAID ON FARM NETS 101 PINTS OF WHISKEY

Seizure of 101 pint of well-known brands of whiskey, believed to have been brought into this county from St. Joseph, Missouri, was effected Thursday by Deputy Sheriff W. O. Tillotson, who armed with a search warrant and accompanied by his sworn in special deputy, raided a farm house occupied by a farmer and his wife and the farmer’s brother, south of Murray. Neither of the two men were at home at the time of the confiscation. The whiskey was found stored in the cellar and living rooms of the home. The raid was made in daylight and no attempt to thwart the officers in their work was made. The “booty” acquired was kept in the courthouse in charge of the Sheriff’s force.

Thus far no effort has been made on the part of the brothers to recover the property believed to belong to them. It is the belief of the officers, it is said, that for some time bootlegging has been going on in this community but all efforts to secure bona fide evidence that this was occurring, thus far have failed. As yet no charges have been preferred against the men. A hearing is to be held in the court of Justice of the Peace H. A. Wirick. The brothers have been given notice to appear and show cause why this quantity of liquor should not be confiscated and destroyed according to the proper legal proceedings. Unless the brothers appear and give satisfactory reasons why the whiskey should be spared, the wet goods in its entirety will be emptied down a sewer.

However, it is believed that both the brothers and States Attorney J. B. Dyer will be present at the hearing, the latter on behalf of the state. To urge that the whiskey be kept intact to be probably used at some future date as evidence should an action later be instituted against the brothers. While it is said that the whiskey was acquired with unusual ease in this community lately, there is no proof that others were being supplied with “fire water” from this source and hence no action could be instituted against these men. It is probable that County Attorney Dyer will lay the facts before the grand jury when they convene at the coming term of court. It is also probable that an indictment will be returned against any persons believed to be connected with the sale of liquor in this county should any evidence to this effect be gotten during the next few days.

Among the brands of whiskey now in custody of the Sheriff were: Old Taylor, Old Crow, Cascade and Sunnybrook. With booze selling at $10.00 per pint; the lot is easily valued at form $1,000 to $1,200.

Meanwhile the officers are busy and further developments are expected to ensue any day. Justice Wirrick stated that the liquor will probably be distributed among the local hospitals instead of being destroyed. -1919