Returning GIs

A number of businesses operating around the square were operating entirely by returning GI’S.

Cliff Coyle, owner of the Mobil Oil station, also employs John Newman. Paul Ostrus in Coast to Coast, has in addition to LaVere Smith, Raymond Wade as salesman and Lester Paterson in the radio department. Lester reports that his English bride likes living in Osceola. In the shoe store at Montgomery Ward are Leo Hood and Don Carlson. The Air Corps should have an edge on the Navy when reminiscing begins there.

On the south side of the square abstractor and real estate agent James Wade is operating the business operated in his absence by his wife and father. Four Carper brothers with “family Bible names” were in the service. They were known as Casey, Bud, Butch and Pi. At Hylton’s Grocery store three employees were veterans of World War II, Clifford Low, Gene Paschall and Russell Wetzler.

Paul Beeman and Gayl Mongar opened the new auto laundry on North Main Street. Ronald Beadle of Beadle’s Dairy Bar was in the Navy. Snowdon’s lists among their employees four GI’S, Erle Glover, Dwight Estes, William Parrish and Dean Sayre. Roy Hukill, barber.

In the automotive industry Darrell Shepherd is back with the Chevrolet firm; Myer’s Motors employees Jim Moobery, Clark Peed and Stanley Stickler and Jack Cole is employed at Arney’s Tire Shop.

On the south side of the square brothers Bernard and Eldon Allen operate a radio repair and appliance shop. Jack Jeffreys owns a juke box route with headquarters in Osceola. Bill Musson at J. C. Penney’s, Jack Paschall at Kraft’s, Buck Likes at the Club Café, Dick Atz at Gambles, Lane Lowery at the B & H Café, Gerald Miller at Bevans Smart Shoppe and Lynn Stickler at the Jewel Bottling Works. -1946