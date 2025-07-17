Women in Business

Business men often express the opinion that there is one thing which will prevent women from completely filling man’s place in the business world-they can’t be depended upon because they are sick too often. It is true that many women are compelled to look forward to times when they are unable to attend to social or business duties. Their appearance plainly indicates their condition and they are reluctant to be seen, even by their friends. Read what a business woman says to such suffers.

“A complication of female ailments kept me awake nights and wore me out. I could get no relief from medicine and hope was slipping away from me. The hardest part of a woman’s life is made easy by Dr. Williams Pink Pills for Pale People. A young lady in my employee gave me a box of the pills. I took them and was able to rest at night for the first time in months. I bought more and took them and they cured me as they also cured several other people to my knowledge. These pills certainly build up the nervous system and many a young woman owes her life to them. As a business woman I am pleased to recommend them as they did more for me than any physician and I can give Dr. William’s Pink Pills for Pale People credit for my general good health today.”

The wrapper of the genuine package is printed in red ink on white paper and bears the full name. Look for the seven celebrated words “THE GREAT Blood Builder and Nerve Tonic”.

The pills sold by all druggists at fifty cents per box;’ six boxes, $2.50. -1899