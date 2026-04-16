Ross Frahm

Ross Edgar Frahm was born on December 17, 1933, to Herman and Anna Frahm in Tama County, Iowa. He attended a one-room schoolhouse (Grant #9) through the 7th grade. He then attended Jr. High and High School in Reinbeck, Iowa where he graduated in 1952.

He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served from 1953-1955 at Bases within the U.S. borders. He attended Tarkio College (Missouri) from 1955-1959 graduating as a Music Major. He accepted a position as a music teacher (all grades 1-12) at Sanders, Arizona. He then earned a master’s at Arizona State College in Flagstaff, Arizona in 1964.

He married the love of his life Patricia Wineman on August 6,1960. To that union a daughter Beverly and a son, Stephen, were born.

Following teaching positions in Arizona, Missouri, and Iowa, Ross accepted work with the U. S. Postal Service in Osceola retiring from that position in 1998. He served the Osceola United Methodist Church and later the Osceola Christian Church as choir director for a total of about 45 years.

Ross enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, bowling, music, gardening, golf and Bridge as well as many other card games.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Frahm, and Warren Frahm; sisters-in-law, Berniece Frahm and Mary Frahm; nephews Gary Frahm and David Frahm and great niece Chrissy Frahm. He leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Patricia Ann Frahm of Osceola, Iowa; daughter Beverly (Jeff) Pollard of Woodburn, Iowa, son Stephen (Junko) Frahm of Portland, Oregon; Grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Miler of Osceola, Iowa; Jaime (Brent) Parrott of Indianola, Iowa; Kristin (Paul) Feick of Fontanelle, Iowa; James (Naomi) Frahm, Rachel Frahm, Layla Kei (Koichiro) Kurosawa, Eric Frahm and Faith (Cedric) Yokoi all of Portland, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Blair, Ty, Emma, Connor, and Lucas; brother-in-law, Jack Wineman of Lincoln, NE, and extended family Chris (B’Ann) Jones, Ely Jones, Madi Jo and Anna Parrott and as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.