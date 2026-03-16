William O. Holst

William (Bill) Otto Holst, 94, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026, at the Suites of Ankeny. He was the son of Louise and Ernest Holst of Sedalia, MO. After graduating from Smith Cotton High in Sedalia he joined the Air Force. He later attended the University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship. He played basketball all 4 years at Mizzou and earned a degree in Agricultural Science.

On June 25, 1961 he married the love of his life, Patsy Ruth Stewart. Together they raised Geoff, Karen, & Kevin. They were blessed with 61 wedding anniversaries.

Before moving to Osceola the couple lived in West Union, IA where Bill was a member of the local country club and the local Lions Club chapter. In Osceola Bill was involved in a number of United Methodist Church activities, including a few summers cooking meals at Camp Wesley Woods. He was also a member of the Osceola Masonic Lodge. Bill had a passion for playing cards which led him to teaching some ‘How To’ classes about Bridge. Bills favorite things included God, his family, baseball, basketball, and the color yellow!

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Louise and Earnest, his wife; Patsy, his brother; Robert, and his nephew; Mark Dodge.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister Suzanne (Bill) Knopf, children; Geoff (Jana) Holst, Karen Cooper, Kevin (Kerri) Holst, grandchildren; Cole Holst, Cheyenne (Mason) Holst-Jones, Brooke Cooper, and Jayden Cooper.

In honor of Bill please feel free to wear his favorite color-yellow- to his service at Kale Funeral Home on Thursday March 19, 2026 at 11:00, with Pastor Robin Gallegos officiating. The family will greet friends before the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. A luncheon at the United Methodist Church will follow the interment at Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Osceola United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com