Jo Ann Strubhar, daughter of Richard Wesley Sloan and Mabel Irene (Wolfe) Sloan was born November 10, 1942 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, February 13, 2026 at her home in Marion, Iowa at 84 years of age.

Jo Ann grew up in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School. She was always learning and continued her education through out her life in many ways. Jo Ann Was united in marriage to Larry Strubhar on January 20, 1961 in Murray, Iowa. They were blessed with a daughter Linda.

Jo Ann served her Lord in many ways, including serving as Pastor for several ministries and was a volunteer with the Women’s Aglow Fellowship, volunteer at St. Luke’s Hospital and a member of the American Evangelistic Association.

Those relatives who preceded Jo Ann in death were her parents, Mabel and Richard Sloan, daughter, Linda M Klein, sisters, Donna Sloan, and Barbara Sloan, and brother-in-law, Lou Schwartz.

Jo Ann leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Larry Strubhar of Marion, IA, granddaughter, Brandina and David Lamp and great granddaughter, Rayleigh, all of Newton, NC, sister, Mary Schwartz of Kansas City, MO, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Private family graveside services were held in the Murray Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com