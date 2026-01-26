Donald Ray Earley, age 65, died at his Osceola, Iowa home on Saturday, January 24, 2026. He was born to Donald Dean “Bones” and Norma Lee (Owens) Earley on August 19, 1960, in Leon, Iowa.

Don grew up and attended school in Leon, Iowa. Following his formal education, Don worked in his parents’ restaurant in Leon and did carpentry work. On April 1, 1996, he and Rhonda Lynn Blanford were united in marriage at Lamoni, Iowa. They made their home and raised their sons, Jordan and Logan, in Leon before they moved to Osceola, Iowa. Don worked as a fork lift operator for Power Logistics and Excel, both in Osceola.

In his free time, Don enjoyed fishing, building and fixing computers, gardening, watching Western movies and TV shows, and spending time with family.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Don and Norma Earley; and brother, Billy Earley. Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Earley of Osceola, Iowa; children, Jordan Earley and fiance, Hannah Anderson of Des Moines, Iowa, Logan Earley of Osceola, Kevin Kiley of Montana, and Chastine “Chas” Blink of Marshalltown, Iowa; stepson, Cory McDermott and wife, Kim, and their children, Brian, Kayla, Tori, and Gabriel; siblings, Karleen & Randy Booth and Rick & Michele Earley, all of Marshalltown, and Lisa & Chris Showers of Knoxville, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring. Arrangements were through the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa.