Jean Toney

Wilma “Jean” Baughman Toney, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa. She was 91 years old.

Born on March 8, 1934, at her family home in Decatur County Iowa, Jean was the daughter of Leo William and Wilma Muriel (Gatton) Baughman. She received her education in Decatur County, graduating from Leon High School, where she laid the foundation for a life marked by dedication and warmth.

Jean married Norman Redman in March of 1954. Together they welcomed five children: Randy, Rhonda, Rodney, Ramona and Robin. Though their paths later diverged, Jean remained a devoted mother. In 1977, she married Thayer Lee Toney. Together, they welcomed a son, Darron, into their family.

Her professional life included 20 dedicated years at Jimmy Dean in Osceola, followed by several rewarding years at Casual Living. Beyond her work, Jean’s true joy lay in her personal pursuits and the love she shared with her family. Her flower gardens were a testament to her nurturing spirit; she took great pride in knowing each plant by name and generously sharing starts with visitors.

Jean was known for her culinary talents, most notably her homemade noodles and pies, which were featured prominently at treasured family dinners. A skilled baker, she delighted in sharing cookies with all who knew her. In quieter moments, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and word search books, and she found joy in watching NASCAR and other sports.

Preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Wilma Baughman; sons-in-law Kenny Brammer and Jon J. Jackson; step-grandson Johnny Ware; and her brothers Clarence, Leo William “Bill,” Doyle, James, and Paul Baughman. Jean leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience.

Her memory is cherished by her children: Randal (Pam) Redman of Adel, IA, Rhonda Brammer of Middletown, MD, Rodney (Beth) Redman of Osceola, IA, Ramona Jackson of Osceola, IA, Robin (Aaron) Smith of Tunnell Hill, GA and Darron (Lyndsey) Toney of Osceola, IA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jamie (Chris) Sanchez of Chicago, IL, Justin Redman of Gilbert, IA, Adam (Sarah) Brandhorst of Atascadero, CA, Autumn (Luke) Ricker of Middletown, MD, Alex Brandhorst of Norfolk, VA, Stuart Redman of Ames, IA, David Redman of Des Moines, IA, Jacob Redman of Des Moines, IA, Sydnee (Alex) Redman of Huxley, IA, Christopher (Briana) Wuthrich of Prescott, AZ, Staci Wuthrich of Leon, IA, Drew Moffett of Osceola, IA, Brett (Kylee) Moffett of Bluff Dale, TX, Alivia Toney, Brendon Toney, Braxton Toney, Jaxson Toney, Cambree Hoover, and Layla Edwards of Osceola, IA; step-grandchildren Chantel (Lee) Santos of San Diego, CA, Tori (Marvin) Washington of Knoxville, IA, Brenda (Chris) Smith of Woodburn, IA, Savannah (Dustin) Crawford of Osceola, IA, and Justin Smith of Manhattan, KS; along with 22 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with Chaplain Matt Novotny officiating. Interment will follow at the Leon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family, and online condolences can be shared with them at www.kalefuneralhome.com.