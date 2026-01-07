Steve Smith

Steven Warren Smith was born November 4, 1946 to Warren Wesley Smith and Margaret Laurene (Duree) Smith and departed this life to be with Jesus on December 26, 2025. He was 79 years old.

He was raised in the Mackburg and Osceola, Iowa, areas and lived in the region most of his life. In 1983, he moved east of Weldon, Iowa, where he began farming and opened S & J Autobody. Earlier, he worked a host of jobs including Oliver Motors as a bodyman, painter, and later a salesman, and also for Fletcher Ford and Biggs Automotive.

Steve served on the Board of Directors for Clarke Electric for 15 years and also served several years on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. In the early 1990s, he stopped farming and focused on running his autobody shop until the early 2000s, when he began working for EMC Insurance as an appraiser. He remained there until his retirement on November 11, 2011.

Steve married Judy Lich on January 21, 1967. They later divorced in February 2007 after 40 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children: a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Angela.

Steve loved his children, but it was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who held a truly special place in his heart. Being a grandpa was the role he cherished most, and he took great pride in being present for their lives. He made every effort to attend their sporting events, music programs, and other activities.

Earlier in life, Steve enjoyed taking his children camping, boating, and tubing or skiing, and he taught many friends how to ski and tube. As the years passed-and as Steve grew older-he found his greatest joy in simpler moments, especially fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren and friends at the Humeston Golf Course.

One of Steve’s greatest accomplishments was his decision to seek treatment for alcoholism on July 7, 1977, and he remained sober for his remaining 48 years. He never knew a stranger and generously shared his time and story, serving as a sponsor to many and helping others find hope and lasting recovery. Just as he poured himself into the lives of those he guided through sobriety, he poured his heart into his grandchildren, who were the center of his world. Through both, Steve leaves a lasting legacy of love, guidance, and inspiration that will be remembered by family, friends, and all whose lives he touched.

In 2007, Steve married Karen Priest, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together until her passing on October 9, 2022. He continued to live on the acreage until his death, taking great pride in his yard and garden.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Edith (McKnight) Smith and Harry and Rebecca Duree; his parents, Warren Wesley and Margaret Laurene (Duree) Smith; step-mother Iris Smith, his siblings, Connie Glenn (and her husband, Larry) and Joe Smith; his nieces’ husbands, Chris Mason, Jason Shounkwiler and Kevin Briggs; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Brenda) Smith, and daughter, Angela (Fred) Baumfalk; stepchildren Brenda (Larry) Wheeler and Richard Knapp, their children and grandchildren; grandchildren, Chelsey (Wes) Phipps and their children, Eldon and Emelia, Cassie (Stacy) Loy and their son Brantley, Stevie (Kendra) Smith, Seth Baumfalk, Abbe (Ryan Steinlage) Baumfalk, Alexa (Luis) Barragan and their daughter Mila and baby Vada, and Elayna (Anthony Ross) Irving; his sister, Rita (Gary) Audlehelm and brother, Mike (Rhonda) Smith, sister-in-law Sandi Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.