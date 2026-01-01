Norman L. Garner, son of Lawrence and Edith Reed Garner of Phoenix, Arizona passed away December 22, 2025 in Phoenix.

Norman was born December 30, 1932 in Clarke County, Iowa. He started school in a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Osceola High School in 1951.

He enlisted in the ROTC and later the Army where he took his discharge when he was a Captain. He worked for the Agency for International Development through the U.S. State Department working with the people in Vietnam and countries in western Africa. As a small child he always dreamed of living in Africa. He retired to El Paso, Texas, and later moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

He is survived by son, Amout Ahmed of California; grandchildren, Derick Ahmed and Sidney Ahmed of New York; sister, Norma and husband Bruce Erickson of Fertile, Minnesota; niece, Dorothy and husband Keith Bowlsby of Osceola, Iowa; nephews, Steve Kearney of Clermont, Florida, and Scott Kearney of Pickett, Wisconsin, and several Garner and Reed cousins.

Norman was cremated and buried at Home Fur Good Memorial Gardens in Phoenix at the animal shelter where he volunteered many hours showing his love for animals.