Patricia Kay Willison Linderman was born November 23, 1943, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Maxine Mae (Moore) Willison.

Patty moved often as a child - living in Los Angeles, California; Fontana, California; Highland Park, California; and Des Moines, Iowa - but she always returned to Oskaloosa, which she proudly called home. While growing up, Patty and her sister Gloria frequently stayed with their grandparents, Ray and Anna Moore, in Oskaloosa, making it an especially meaningful place to her. She truly loved it there.

Patty was the proud mother of three children: Debra Lynn Harmon and Teresa Renee from her first marriage, and Steven James Linderman from her second marriage to Gary Linderman, the love of her life. Patty and Gary moved several times throughout their life together, residing in Oskaloosa, Iowa; Carlisle, Iowa; Waukee, Iowa; Mechanicsville, Virginia; Fulton, Maryland; and New Carlisle, Ohio. In 1990, they settled in Osceola, Iowa, on a small acreage just south of town, which they lovingly called their forever home. Gary opened Osceola Transmission, where he operated his repair business.

Patty held several jobs in Osceola, including working as a CNA at Clarke County Hospital, in the hospital kitchen, and as a custodian at Clarke School. Her final position was as a housekeeper at the Lakeside Casino. Patty genuinely enjoyed her work and the people she worked alongside. She also worked extensively with horses - on a farm in Waukee, Iowa; at a riding school in Virginia; and on a breeding farm in Maryland - where she helped deliver over 25 foals, often between 2:00 and 4:00 in the morning.

Patty and Gary shared many adventures together, including countless vacations on their motorcycle. Patty loved to dance, ride horses, and take long walks with Gary and their dogs. She had four beloved dogs - Ozzie, Spare Parts, Shadow, and Rebel - and later a cat named Buddy, who was always by her side. Patty and Gary also enjoyed spending time at the casinos. As long as she was with Gary, she was happy.

Gary passed away in 2008. In 2014, Patty moved into town, where her son Steven lived with her and lovingly helped with shopping and cooking. When she became ill, Steven remained devotedly at her side, along with her constant companion, Buddy the cat.

Patty passed away on December 25, 2025, and is now reunited with her beloved Gary, her four dogs, and all those who went before her - where all is good and peaceful.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Maxine Willison; her sister, Gloria Ann (Willison) Plate; her baby sister, Rose Marie Willison; her baby brother, John Paul Willison; her son-in-law, Steven Campbell; her sister-in-law, Elaine Linderman; her mother-in-law, Ellen Linderman; and her beloved husband, Gary Linderman.

Patty is survived by her children: Steven James Linderman, Debra Lynn Gates (Harmon), and Teresa Renee Campbell; her brother-in-law, Robert Plate; her brother-in-law, Jim Linderman and his wife Sherry; her stepdaughter, Elaine Sima (Linderman); her stepson, Richard Linderman and his wife Lisa; her grandchildren, David Shondel and his wife Kerri, Sara (Shondel) Gutierrez and her husband Hector, Alicia Doty, Jackson Alderman, Hilary Linderman, Nick Linderman, and Jerold Linderman; and many cherished nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren - and Buddy, the cat.

Patricia has been cremated per her wishes and no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Clarke County Animal Shelter 125 E Ayers St, Osceola, IA 50213.