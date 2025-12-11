Mary Lou Johnson, 88, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2025, at her home in rural Osceola.

Mary was born November 3, 1937, in Garden Grove, Iowa, to Samuel Louis Hoffman and Georgia Augusta Braby Hoffman. She was the second of three children joining sister Betty and later her brother Donald. Her mother died when she was 4 years old. Through that she developed a sense of duty to family and perseverance. When her father died when she was 18, she helped to raise her little brother.

She attended Garden Grove Schools and graduated from East High School in Des Moines. She continued to be a lifelong learner, never shying away from learning something new.

On June 29, 1954, she married Earl (Buck) Mason and to that union three children were born: Chris, Cindy, and Pamela. She later married Myron Hembry on February 7, 1970. They were married for 38 years until his passing in 2008.

Lastly, she married her “personal angel” Robert Johnson on April 8, 2017, in a private and secret ceremony. Her family found out a month later they’d officially gained Bob as a stepfather and grandfather. Mary and Bob were a perfect match for each other and went everywhere together. Bob took Mary to Florida because she’d always wanted to see a white sand beach. Together they went to all of the numerous family events, but they especially enjoyed the combined celebrations at Easter and the 4th of July. They attended church services at the Weldon Christian Church, ate meals at the Osceola Senior Center, and were always looking for a bargain.

Bob unexpectedly passed away 64 days before her on October 4, 2025. Knowing Mary, she immediately found Robert and told him she was supposed to go first.

Mary was baptized at the age of 20 at the Weldon Christian Church. She proclaimed Jesus as her Lord and Savior and trusted in His saving grace. Romans was her favorite book of the Bible because she learned something new every time she read it.

She had a generous spirit and cared deeply for people in need. Mary often gave of her time, money, groceries, and meals without seeking recognition. From throwing baby showers to playing Secret Santa for people in the community, she made sure people were seen and cared for.

Having a strong work ethic was important to Mary. She owned her own restaurant in Weldon. She owned a consignment shop in Osceola. She worked at a diner and as a Bell Telephone operator in Des Moines. She later worked for 23 years at Furnas Electric. After that, she worked another 20 years as a cashier at Robinson’s and later Walmart. In retirement, the work continued in her gardening, cooking, sewing, and tending to her chickens - especially her favorite one Peg. She always found a way to stay busy.

Mary had a joyous spirit. It was not hard to get her in a deep belly laugh. Her fun and unexpected silliness will be remembered by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Woods, brother Donald Hoffman, husbands Robert Johnson and Myron Hembry, ex-husband Buck Mason, son Chris Mason, and daughter Kathy Mook.

Mary is survived by her daughters Cindy (Jeff) Norman of Creston and Pam (Joe) Sitzman of Woodburn, daughter-in-law Kelly (Gerry) Milne of Murray, son Wayne (Penny) Hembry of Albany, Missouri, son Randy (Renee) Johnson of Ankeny, son Russ (Christy) Johnson of Des Moines, son Michael Johnson of Osceola, daughter Terri (Jeff) Bredvold ofColorado, brother-in-law Jerry (Linda) Johnson of Des Moines, sister-in-law Bev (Bill) Foust of Norwalk, grandchildren Joey, Sara, Kyra, Tony, Terri, Jill, Carlee, Ryley, Breana, Brandon, Ashley, Tyler, Ellie, Jennifer, Matt, Phillip, Alyssa, Emily and Eric, 33 great-grandchildren, and other extended family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Pastors Jim Lane and Todd Carroll are officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola with a luncheon after at the Weldon Community Center.