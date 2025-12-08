N. Eileen Berryman

Nellie Eileen Berryman was born on August 14, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri to Clarence Roland and Mabel Coral (Welcher) Shellhart, the seventh of nine children. She departed this life on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, Missouri at the age of 88 years.

She attended country school and then public schools in Missouri and Iowa, as the family moved several times. She graduated from Grinnell High School in Grinnell, Iowa in 1955. Eileen met Harold Marshall in Grinnell, and they were married in January 1956. They made their home on farms near Weldon, Iowa and raised two daughters, Brenda and Sheryl. In the late 1980s, Eileen moved to Cole Camp, Missouri. She helped to care for her mother and studied and obtained her certification as a medical technician. She worked in that capacity at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Cole Camp, retiring from there.

Eileen was united in marriage to Robert Berryman in April 2002. They lived in Cole Camp, and Bob preceded her in death on December 11, 2019. Eileen continued to live in their home until her death.

Eileen was a wonderful seamstress, cook, and gardener and loved books, flowers, and birds. She cared passionately for her family and dear friends. She was always checking up on those whom she loved, calling them to catch up and visit.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mabel Shellhart; husbands Harold Marshall and Robert Berryman; siblings Margaret Shellhart, Dorothy Peroutka, James Shellhart, Shirley Hemmer, Jack Shellhart, George Shellhart, and William Shellhart; daughter Sheryl Marshall; and granddaughter Alexis Baughman. She is survived by daughter Brenda (Robert) Wickett of New Virginia, Iowa; grandchildren Brian (Misty) Wickett of New Virginia, Iowa, Sarah (Joel) Adams of Winterset, Iowa, Nathan (Jill) Wickett of New Virginia, Iowa, and Jacob (Misty) Parmer of Oxford, Mississippi; great-grandchildren Devin Adams of Winterset, Iowa, Noah and Jace Wickett of New Virginia, Iowa, and Anna and Leah Cooper of Oxford, Mississippi; and sister Carolyn (Tom) Henley of Jefferson City, Missouri. Eileen is also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.

In accordance with her wishes, Eileen was cremated with arrangements made in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, and there will be no local service. Private burial will take place at the New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia, Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.