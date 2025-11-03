Laura Hiatt

Laura Lee Hiatt, age 59, passed away peacefully at her home in Osceola, Iowa, on October 30, 2025. Born on December 17, 1965, in Des Moines, Iowa, Laura lived a life full of love, dedication, and service to her family and community.

Laura received her early education at Southeast Polk High School, graduating in 1984. She furthered her studies by earning an Associate of Arts degree from Boston University and also studied at Colorado State University, equipping herself with knowledge and skills that would benefit all those she encountered.

Most recently, Laura dedicated seven years of her career as a bus driver for Clarke Community Schools, where she touched the lives of countless students and colleagues with her warmth and kindness. Her commitment to youth was also evident in her roles as a 4-H leader, a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and a church youth leader.

Family was at the heart of Laura’s life. She was united in marriage to Todd Michael Hiatt on July 27, 1996, at Ivy Centennial Church in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Together, they built a loving family and were blessed with three children: Rileigh, Colton, and Drew, who were the pride and joy of her life.

A devoted member of the Murray United Methodist Church, Laura also contributed her talents and time to various community organizations, including the Republican Committee, and the Murray Development Corporation.

Those who preceded Laura in death include her father, Gerald Stuart. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her surviving family: her beloved husband, Todd Hiatt of Osceola; her daughter, Rileigh Hiatt of Osceola; her son, Colton Hiatt of Des Moines; and her son, Drew Hiatt of Osceola.

She is also survived by her mother, Saundra Stuart of Pleasant Hill, and her sister, Jennifer Quick and her husband Paul of Des Moines, and Nephew Jacob Quick of Des Moines as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Per her wishes, Laura was cremated, and a Party of Life will be held at the Osceola United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 2:00PM - 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in her loving memory.

The family invites you to share your memories and express your condolences online at www.kalefuneralhome.com.