Doris Kentner

Doris Louise Kentner, born on January 2, 1935, in Leon, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025, at Everystep Hospice Kavanagh House at 90 years old.

Doris devoted much of her life to her career as a bookkeeper, where her meticulous nature and dedication shone brightly. Outside of her professional life, she found great joy in sewing, gardening, and crocheting, hobbies that not only brought her personal fulfillment but also touched the lives of those she loved with gifts crafted by her own hands.

Her commitment to community and fellowship was evident through her active involvement in organizations such as the Iowa Nut Growers Association, the Women’s Federated Club, and the Outreach Community. Through these associations, Doris formed lasting friendships and left an indelible mark on those around her.

Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Eugene Kentner; her daughter, Kathi Kentner; her parents, Samuel Daniel and Rushia Bright; her siblings, Verda May Wolfe, Arthur Bright, and Fay Alberta Bright.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Craig Kentner of Denver, Colorado; her daughter, Jill Stanton, and son-in-law, Brian Stanton, of Carmel, Indiana; one grandson, three granddaughters, numerous nephews and nieces, along with other relatives and many dear friends who were fortunate to have known her.A Celebration of Life Service for both Doris and Harold will be held at First Christian Church on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Danny McNeal. Interment of their cremains will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a tribute to be decided later. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences online at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Doris Louise Kentner will be remembered for her kindness, her devotion to family and community, and the warmth she shared with all who knew her.