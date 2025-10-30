Robert Fluckey

Robert “Bob” Charles Fluckey, son of Frank and Martha (Osfalg) Fluckey was born October 17, 1936 in Afton, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, October 24, 2025 at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa at 89 years of age.

Bob grew up on the farm near Afton and Arispe, Iowa. He graduated in 1955 from Arispe High School. On November 21, 1957 he enlisted in the US Army and served honorably until November 12, 1959. Following his discharge he returned home and was united in marriage to Marilyn Ann Simmerman on February 6, 1960 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola. They were the first couple to be married in this church. Three children blessed this union.

Bob was a hardworking rancher and farmer. He trained and raised many horses over his lifetime. He was proud of still having two horses from the same bloodline his father started over 100 years ago. He was a family man and really enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren and their many activities. Bob never met a stranger. He enjoyed talking with other horsemen about training and raising horses. Bob enjoyed going dancing with his wife Marilyn and playing cards with the family, especially the younger ones. Bob was a member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola.

Those relatives who preceded Bob in death were his wife, Marilyn Ann Fluckey; parents Frank and Martha Fluckey; brother, Joe Fluckey; sisters and their husbands, Marie (Ralph) Hudson, Evelyn (George) Mathes, Helen (Darrell) Kingery, Frances (John) Justice; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Bernadine Simmerman; sisters-in-law and her husband, Donna Jean (Merrill) Crittenden; brothers-in-law, Donovan and Merrill Simmerman; and nephew Steven Crittenden.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, daughter Teresa (Mike) Jackson of Murray; son Todd Fluckey of Creston; daughter, Sheri (Scott) Neal of Newark, TX; granddaughters, Marla (Austin) Wells, Tiffany (Jamie) Oswald, and Ashleigh (Darin) Eckels all of Murray; grandson Tylar (Perla) Neal of Alpharetta, GA; great grandchildren, Seth, Kathlena, Axton, and Luxella Oswald; Harper, Leanna and Case Eckels; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Simmerman of Indianola and Catherine Fluckey of Creston, as well as other family and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday, November 3, 2025 10:00 am at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola.

Bob’s family will greet friends from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Interment will follow the Mass in the Murray Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Murray FFA or Alzheimer’s Association - Iowa Chapter.

