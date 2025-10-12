Davie Smith

Funeral Mass for Davie Thomas Smith, 89, of New Virginia, Iowa, who passed away Tuesday, October 7, 2025, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, October 13, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys, Iowa, with burial following in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Davie Thomas Smith was born on March 2, 1936 west of Leon, to Thomas Willard and Marjorie Violet (Gibler) Smith. He attended Holden school, a one room country school near Leon, IA and graduated from Leon High School. Davie met Joan Elizabeth Buckingham in high school and were united in marriage on June 30, 1956. They were together for 69 years.

Davie cared for the land that brought him joy throughout his life. Davie will be remembered for his strength, his devotion to family, and his lifelong dedication to the farm he loved. His legacy lives on in the lessons he taught and the love he shared with all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Davie is survived by his wife Joan Smith; children, Brenda (Tim) Scovel and Bryan (Laura) Smith; son-in-law William “Bill” James; grandchildren, Daniel (Margaret) Llewellyn, Bryan (Robin) Llewellyn, David (Shala) Llewellyn, Jeremy (Carly Scott) James, Marie (Juan) Rodriguez, Shannon James, Courtney Scovel, Zachary (Autumn Peacock) Scovel, Cole (Calli) Smith, Alisha (Teddy) Reinert and Trevor (Taylor Dougherty) Smith; great grandchildren, Bailey, John, Rose, Lilly, Hazel, Ryder, Ty, Nora, Grace, Josie, Preston and Emma; sister, Macyl Harlow.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Sharon James and infant daughter Norma Smith; parents, Thomas Willard Smith and Marjorie Violet Smith; siblings, Lloyd Smith, Lorene Olson, Vivian Smith, and Margaret Lisle.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. A Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.