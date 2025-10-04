Wanda (Fry) DeLong was born April 4, 1955 in Osceola to Donald Dale Fry and Ruth Jeanette (Lewis) Fry.

She was united in marriage to Lenard DeLong on June 1, 1974. One child, William Dale “Billy” was born into this union.

Wanda attended Clarke Community Schools and graduated in 1973. She late attended Vantterott College in Des Moines. She was employed by Wade’s Café, Jimmy Dean, Pamida, Dekko and Osceola Foods over the years.

The past five years were extremely difficult for Wanda after she suffered a major stroke which took away her ability to speak. She was also limited physically on her right side. She battled back and regained use of that side again only to be re-injured in an auto accident in 2022 that left her even more disabled and in a great deal of pain. She was full of grit and learned to eat, etc., with her left hand.

She lived in the long-term care part of Clarke County Hospital for a few months where she enjoyed a 70th birthday party with the hospital staff, family and friends.

Her last residence was Southern Hills in Osceola, where she passed away in her sleep Sept. 25, 2025. Earlier that year she opted to give her heart to the Lord and remained content and happy through all circumstances after that important decision.

Family gone before Wanda include both of her parents, her son Billy and nephew Darrin Hatfield.

She leaves her sister, Donna Hatfield of rural Van Wert; grandchildren, Casey (Kyla) Boardman of Mitchell, Nebraska along with their two daughters Ellie and Addilyn; Charmayne (Kade) Wagley of Niles, Michigan; Christopher Boardman of Moorcroft, Wyoming and Weston DeLong of Humeston. Also, her special friend Bev Foote, who was like a guardian angle during her last months. She will be greatly missed.

There will be no services at this time per Wanda’s request, but at a later date her cremains will be entered into the Van Wert Cemetery. Donations for memorials can be given to Donna Hatfield.