Nancy Ingram

Nancy Clare Ingram, daughter of Georgia (Davis) Johnson and Osborn W. Johnson was born June 23, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa at 87 years of age.

Nancy was the eighth of nine children and lived the first 18 years of her life in Des Moines. She walked to grade school and junior high, she took the bus to East High School and Tech High School with plans of becoming a math teacher. Plans changed when she met Max Ingram, one year after their meeting they were married on December 31, 1955 at the Methodist Church in Des Moines, and celebrated 64 years of marriage before Max passed away in 2020.

In 1972, Nancy and Max bought a farm in Clarke County near Murray and began their life on the farm. They raised their family near Murray and all their children graduated from Murray High School. They owned several businesses, including Old Time Photo they started in 1981, in 1984, they sold the farm and moved to Osceola. In 1999, they purchased Breadeaux Pizza and turned it into the Junction Creamery. Nancy and Max loved to travel so they sold the ice cream shop and began retirement, traveling to Florida in the Winters and many other places throughout the years. Nancy says “She was so lucky to have 3 good children and such a good life, God blessed me, Thank You Lord.”

Nancy loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings, she enjoyed reading and really enjoyed her painting, including canvas painting and painting rocks for all seasons.

Those relatives who preceded Nancy in death were her husband, Max Ingram, parents, Georgia and Osborn and her eight siblings.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Sharon (Randy) Dunfee of Murray, IA, son, Michael (Joyce) Ingram of Altoona, IA, daughter, Melinda “Mindy” (Dave) Richardson of Omaha, NE, grandchildren, Amber (DJ) Doyle, Heather (Grant) McMartin, Ryan Ingram, Betheny (Jake) Mulqueeny, Tricia (Brian) Williams, Gail (Tyler) Sungram, Justin (Julie) Richardson, Nick (Chelsey) Richardson, and Megan Richardson, great grandchildren, Jacob, Dawson, William, Gretta, Margaret, and Sullivan as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with Pastor Brian McCracken officiating.Nancy’s family will greet friends from 9:30 until 10:30 prior to the funeral.

Interment in the Woodland Cemetery in Prairie City, Iowa will follow the services.

A live stream of the services will be available on Nancy’s tribute page atwww.kalefuneralhome.com.

Online condolences may be made to the family atwww.kalefuneralhome.com.