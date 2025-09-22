Donna Irving

Donna Marie Irving, daughter of Victor Keith Smith and Beverly May VanScoy Smith, was born on June 28, 1956, in Leon, Iowa. She peacefully departed this life at her home near Woodburn on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the age of 69.

Donna grew up attending schools in both Leon and Woodburn and completing her high school education at Clarke Community High School in Osceola. On September 22, 1973, she united in marriage with Ricky Lee Irving in Chariton, Iowa. Their union was blessed with three children: Rick Jr., Brian, and Dana.

Throughout her life, Donna worked alongside her husband as a dedicated homemaker and farmer. For over 25 years, she diligently helped milk cows and contributed to the hog operations on their farm. Her work ethic and commitment to her family’s livelihood were deeply admired by all who knew her.

Donna had many passions, including a lifelong admiration for Elvis Presley. She found great joy in observing nature, particularly birds such as swans, bluebirds, and barn swallows. Donna relished being outdoors, often walking the paths across the farm she called home. A talented cook, she was renowned for her molasses and peanut butter cookies, cinnamon rolls, and pies. She delighted in preparing meals for others, always making sure everyone felt welcomed and cherished at her table.

Family was at the heart of Donna’s life. She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren, whom she lovingly babysat over the years. Her legacy of love and warmth will continue to be felt through them and the many lives she touched.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly May Smith and Victor Keith Smith; her brother, David Smith; her sister, Denise Marlene Morris; her son, Brian Irving; and her father-in-law, Dick Irving and brother-in-law, Tom Loney.

She leaves behind her husband, Rick Irving of Woodburn, IA; her children, Rick (Haylee) Irving, Jr. and Dana (Traer) Johnson; her daughter-in-law, Amanda Irving; her cherished grandchildren, Alexa (Luis) Barragan, Elayna Irving, Caleb Irving, Maizy Irving, Parker Irving, Owen Irving, Sofia Irving, Kolton Irving, Kynlee Irving, Victoria Johnson, Kenzie (Patrick) Stark, Kegan (Alleah) Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Mila Barragan, Oakley Stark, Adi Stark, and Izzie Stark; her siblings, Diane Loney and Duane Smith; her sister-in-law, Sue Smith; her brothers-in-law, Les (Lisa) Irving and Gary (Tiffany) Irving; her sister-in-law, Lois Ann (Troy) Short; her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Irving; her uncles, Donald Smith and Kenneth Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.

In accordance with Donna’s wishes, she has been cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Her family and friends will cherish her memory and the love she shared with all who knew her.