Dennis Page

Dennis Leo Page, born on May 30, 1946 in Osceola, Iowa, entered eternal rest at his home in Osceola on September 19, 2025. Dennis was 79 years old at the time of his passing.

Dennis received his education in Osceola where he graduated from Osceola High School and later attended the University of Iowa.

He was united in marriage to Laurie Mae Hanselman Crawford on May 16, 1998 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola.

Dennis dedicated much of his career working as a manager and supervisor for various fast food establishments. In retirement, he found joy in serving his community by driving for the Southern Iowa Trolley, where he earned the affectionate nickname “Trolley” from the children he transported.

A man of varied interests, Dennis had a profound love for sports, particularly golf. He was an avid supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his younger days, Dennis thrilled in the camaraderie and spirit of rugby, a passion that endured throughout the years.

Dennis was a cherished member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola and Eternal Life Lutheran Church in Mesa Arizona. He was also a member of both the Osceola Country Club and the Sun Valley Country Club, where he enjoyed nurturing friendships and participating in club activities.

Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ruth Edna Mateer; his father, Hubert Foster Page and his brother, Leroy Page.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Page of Osceola, Iowa; his daughter, Amy (Joey) Wilson of Auburndale, Florida; his son, Chad Page of Des Moines, Iowa; and his daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) Walker of Knoxville, Illinois; step-children, Anne (Gary) Cook of Norwalk, Iowa; and John (Margaret) Crawford of West Des Moines, Iowa. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Bradley (Lauren) Hensilwood, Britney (Corey) Hensilwood, Chelsea Lack, Bryar Fleisher, and Emersyn Fleisher; step-grandchildren, Mariah (Kade) Williams, and Dean Crawford with six great grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services for Dennis will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor Aaron Wendorff officiating. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A live stream of the service will also be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Dennis’s tribute wall.

Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Osceola Country Club. The family invites friends to share their condolences online at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Dennis will be remembered for his kindness, dedication, and the joy he brought into the lives of those around him. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him.