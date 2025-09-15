Francelia Reynolds

Francelia Jane Reynolds passed from this life Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola at 98 years of age.

Francelia was a daughter of Raymond A. Nine and Lela L. (Kerr) Nine, born August 15, 1926, in Liberty Township, Clarke County, Iowa. Francelia attended country school for eight years before transferring to Indianola schools, graduating from Indianola High School in 1943. Following graduation, Francelia worked in Des Moines, Iowa for Bell Telephone Company and later, Allied Mutual Insurance.

Francelia met Darl K. “Joe” Reynolds in Medora, Iowa prior to his enlistment in the Navy. When Joe was honorably discharged in 1946 after the end of World War II, Francelia traveled all night via train to meet him in San Francisco, California in the spring of 1946. Back home, Francelia and Joe decided to be married in August 1946, eloping to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The pair were married on August 18, 1946. They were parted only by Joe’s passing in 2022 after 76 wonderful years together. Their union was blessed with three children: Beckey, born in 1950; Sandra Kay, stillborn in 1954; and Renita, born in 1955. Following their marriage, Joe and Francelia lived in Des Moines until they bought a home in Indianola. They commuted to Des Moines where Francelia continued to work. When Beckey was born, Francelia became a homemaker.

The family moved to Osceola in 1960. Francelia later worked as a receptionist in Dr. Rundle’s dental practice until her friend Ruth Audelhelm asked her to serve as a Deputy in the Clarke County Treasurer’s office in 1970. When Ruth retired in 1982, Francelia ran for Clarke County Treasurer and was elected to two terms, retiring in 1990 after 20 years in the Clarke County Treasurer’s office. Joe also retired in 1990; Francelia and Joe enjoyed retirement, splitting their time between their home in Osceola and Mission, Texas, where they bought a winter home in the early 1990s. Francelia enjoyed collecting antiques, cooking, and traveling. Francelia found her greatest joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Francelia was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 2022; her mother, Lela Nine, in 1978; her father, Raymond Nine, in 1990; her sister, Mary Alice Adams in 1981; and her daughter, Sandra Kay Reynolds, in 1954.

Francelia leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Beckey Grubb of O’Fallon, Missouri; Renita (David) Monkelien of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three grandchildren, Ben (Lauren) Grubb of Edmond, Oklahoma; Jonathan (Colette Kolar) Grubb of Manchester, Missouri; and Joseph Monkelien of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three great-grandchildren, Lynlee Grubb, Vivienne Grubb and Ryder Grubb; her sister Sharon Adams and her beloved dog, Molly, as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

An internment service will be held on Monday September 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery (East Side) in Osceola, Iowa. Family and friends are welcome. A Celebration of Life will be announced after internment.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for Clarke County Hospital and EveryStep Hospice in Osceola, Iowa.