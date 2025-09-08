Danny Dale “Toad” Audlehelm, a cherished son of Osceola and a beloved resident of Weldon, Iowa, passed away at his home on September 5, 2025, at the age of 72. Born on July 10, 1953, Toad spent his life surrounded by family, friends, and the natural beauty of the outdoors he so dearly loved.T

oad received his education in Weldon Schools and Clarke Community High School. He was united in marriage to Karen Jean DeVore on May 25, 1973 and five children, Chad, Melinda, Kristina, Danielle, and Clint blessed this union.Toad’s life was a testament to hard work and dedication. He spent many years as a truck driver, proudly working for companies such as Jimmy Dean, Holland Trucking, Sysco, and Jamison Farms. Through the miles he traveled, Toad made countless friends and gathered stories that he would later recount with great enthusiasm and ever-growing detail.

A man of the great outdoors, Toad found joy in hunting and fishing. He was particularly fond of deer and coyote hunting. He also participated in the “World’s Largest” Annual Weldon Squirrel Hunt which he founded with his brother, Rick “Frog” and his best friend Jase Jackson over twenty-five years ago and continued this tradition every year since. Known for his competitive spirit, he enjoyed playing cards, especially favored games like Chase the Ace and Pitch. Toad’s Sundays were dedicated to holding “church” around his kitchen table, making breakfast for his friends and family, and sharing stories and laughter.

Toad was a proud co-founder and co-president of the Southern Iowa Bambi Bangers Association and the Bad Boy Mowing Brigade, communities that brought together his love for nature and camaraderie. His family was always his greatest treasure, and his grandchildren, who call him “Papa Toad” and “Pampaw” were the light of his life. Whether attending their ballgames or sharing tales, Toad’s presence was a constant source of joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Jean and William “Bill” Audlehelm, his daughter Melinda Leigh Audlehelm, grandson Miles Anderson Travis, and niece Kimberly Ann Audlehelm.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving companion Rhonda Reed of Van Wert, IA; his children Chad (Ashley) Audlehelm of Rogers, AR, Kristina Moss of Urbandale, IA, Danielle (Keith) Travis of Rogers, AR, and Clint (Emily) Audlehelm of Indianola, Amber and Brian Monticue of Grant City, MO, Summer and Kenny Herring of Indianola, IA, April and Mike Chumbley of Norwalk,IA; grandchildren Cameran (Jordyn) Huett, Alyssa (Jacob) Soll, Ethan Faust, Landry Audlehelm, Kenlee Moss, Caleb Moss, Makenna Moss, Harper Travis, Will Audlehelm, and Mason Audlehelm, Krista and Brooke Monticue, Anna, Kate and Reed Herring, Cole and Rhett Chumbley; great-grandchildren, Coy, Joselyn, Cade Vernon, Holden, Huxen, and Hayes. Also surviving are his brother, Gary (Rita) Audlehelm of Van Wert, IA; sister, Connie (Bob) Bright of Weldon, IA, brother, Rick “Frog” Audlehelm of Weldon, IA, and sister, Jeanie (Cody) Demien of Dayton, IA, alongside numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. with Todd Carroll officiating. Family and friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Toad’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, the family warmly invites everyone to continue celebrating Toad’s life with a luncheon at the Weldon Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Toad’s generous spirit, and enduring love will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.