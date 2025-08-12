Harold Kentner

Harold Eugene Kentner, son of Roy and Jennie Florence (Moser) Kentner, was born December 21, 1928, at home on a farm southeast of Garden Grove, Iowa. He passed from this life on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Homestead Assisted Living in Osceola, Iowa, at the age of 96 years.

Harold attended Osceola High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. He proudly served his country in Guam and during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant.

On June 5, 1954, Harold was united in marriage to Doris Louise Bright. They shared 71 years together, building a life centered on family.

Harold worked as an assistant manager for Hy-Vee for 28 years, retiring in 1988. After retirement he enjoyed wood working and attending craft shows.

Outside of work, Harold enjoyed his hobbies and memberships, including the Archery Club and the Iowa Nut Growers Association. He also enjoyed traveling with Doris, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kathi, his sister, Reva Ellen Kentner; brother, Clair Kentner, brother, Doyle Kentner, sister, Alice Henry,his uncle, Kenneth Routh; and his aunt, Erma Routh.

Harold leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Doris Louise Kentner of Osceola, IA; son, Craig Kentner of Denver, CO; daughter, Jill (Brian) Stanton of Carmel, IN; one grandson, three granddaughters, numerous nephews and nieces, along with other relatives and many dear friendsServices will be held at a later date.

