Waneta Ann Lewis, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away on July 19, 2025, at the age of 93, at Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa. Born on May 20, 1932, in Ames, Iowa, Waneta was the daughter of John Glen Ballard and Bertha Amanda Brown Ballard, her late parents. Her early years were spent in Ames where she received her education and later met Leland.

They were United in marriage on April 1, 1950 and moved to Weldon where she became a devoted, hardworking farm wife and mother.

Along with her roles on the farm, Waneta was an active member of the Leslie Auxiliary and volunteered transporting many people to appointments for 40 years. Waneta and Leland delivered Advertisers in the middle of the night for several years, enjoying the drives thru the country.

Waneta loved playing bingo, chickenfoot, wahoo and dining out with family and friends. She loved following NASCAR, rodeos and WWE wrestling. Most of all she enjoyed time with family and friends.

Those who preceded Waneta in death include her parents; loving husband, Leland W. Lewis; her father-in-law, William Lewis; mother-in-law, Ruth Hughes Lewis, her sisters, Hazel (Ray) Rowland, Doris (Chuck) Sampson, Opal (Dave) Wilkie, Velma (Dale) Warner, Marge (Mike) Larson; twin sister in infancy, Wanda Ballard; brother, Glen (Frances) Ballard.

Waneta leaves behind a loving family to honor her memory: her son, Randy (Debbie) Lewis of Adel, IA; son, Ronnie Lewis (Life Partner James) of Hernando, MS; daughter, Roxann (Doug) Irelan of Weldon, IA; daughter, Robbie (Joe) Potts of Panama City Beach, FL. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren, Ryan Lewis (friend, Jen) of Adel, IA, Heath (Jessica) Lewis of St. Paul, MN, Skylar Lewis (friend, Ashlee) of Sioux Falls, SD, Willie Potts of Panama City Beach, FL, and Whitney Potts of Murray, IA; as well as great-grandchildren, Benjamin Lewis of Adel, IA, Kennedy Lewis of St. Paul, MN, and Hunter Parrott of Sabina, TX. Her sister, Joyce Ondejko of Cape Coral, FL., extended family, Walen, Nikki, Rawley, Ryder, Riley and Raider Collins, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and honorary grandchildren and many friends.

Services to celebrate Waneta’s life were held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Tim Philips officiating. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be available on Waneta’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Interment will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for memorial benches.Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com. Waneta Ann Lewis will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, her unwavering faith, and the deep love she had for her family and friends.