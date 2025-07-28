Mildred Luce

Mildred Louise Jones, daughter of Davy and Erma (Roberts) Jones, was born near High Point, Decatur County, Iowa on June 10, 1926, and died July 21, 2025, at age 99, at Westview Acres Nursing Home, Leon, Decatur County, Iowa.

Mildred attended one-room country schools in Decatur County and proudly graduated in 1944, from Leon High School. During high school she worked in the Decatur County Courthouse in the Recorder’s Office. Following high school, she worked at the Leon Creamery where she wrapped butter and served hard ice cream. Her favorite was Butter Brickle!

At the Leon Brethren Church, Mildred accepted the Lord on December 30, 1941, was baptized April 4, 1943, and joined on April 11, 1943. She attended the rest of her life there with the exception of when her family lived in and near Osceola.

On June 10, 1945, at the Leon Brethren Church, Mildred married John Leroy Luce. To this union three children were born: Carolyn Ann, Gerald Eugene, and Donna Jean.

Mildred and John lived and farmed mostly in Decatur County with the exception of three years living in Osceola where Mildred worked at Snowden’s factory. They were living there when Carolyn was born.

Many years Mildred and John worked at the Decatur County Fair and 14 years at the Iowa State Fair Ye Olde Mill ride.

Mildred and John visited 49 states (missing only Alaska) and 12 foreign countries. For 14 winters, they were snowbirds in Apache Junction, Arizona, spending time with family and friends and playing shuffleboard.

Mildred loved her family, gardening, growing peonies, sewing, embroidery, quilting, genealogy, and traveling.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Carolyn DeLong and son-in-law, Paul DeLong; siblings, Lloyd Jones, Raymond Jones, and Lucille McDowell.

Survivors include her children, Gerald (Glenda) Luce and Donna (Chuck) Hudson; grandchildren, Candace, Christopher, Caitlin, Jason, Steven, David and Rebekah; great-grandchildren, Whitley, Hailee, and Hoyt; sister, Betty Kliment; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home, Leon, Iowa at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025. Interment will follow at the Leon Cemetery, Leon, Iowa. Visitation is 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday before the funeral service.