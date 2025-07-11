Rex Cameron

Rex Donald Cameron, son of Arthur Cameron and Grace (Patton) Cameron, was born May 24, 1934, in Winterset, Iowa and passed from this life Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 91 years of age.

Rex grew up in Winterset and graduated from Winterset High School. He served in the U.S. Army. Rex was united in marriage to Sharon Rae Powell on February 16, 1963, at the Mt. Ayr Christian Church and four children blessed this union, Connie, Bonnie, Linda, and Brian.

Rex was a hard-working family man. He took pride in driving a rock truck for Bud Jones Construction, his truck was always very clean. His family was his joy, spoiling grandchildren and great grandchildren was something he was very good at. He was always taking them for rides in his rock truck and sneaking them candy and sodas. Rex also enjoyed it when his “grand puppies” came over, they would hop up in his chair with him and get lots of snuggles. Rex was a person who was always there to help, he pitched in when anyone called and needed a hand, maybe mowing the yard, doing an odd job around the house, or a ride somewhere, everyone knew they could call Rex. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Osceola and had served many committees and as a deacon. Rex’s kindness will be missed by all.

Those relatives who preceded Rex in death were his parents, Arthur and Grace Cameron, his in-laws, Lyle and Ruth Powell, brothers, Robert (Lorraine) Cameron, Phillip Cameron, and Ray Cameron, sisters, Barb (Don) Lightner, and Margaret (Howard) Gowin, brothers-in-law, Jay Fenimore, Dennis Powell, and Bud Powell, and sister-in-law, Betty (Jim) Mahan.

To cherish his memory, Rex leaves behind, his wife of 62 years, Sharon Cameron of Osceola, IA, daughters, Connie (Victor) Marrero of Godley, TX, Bonnie (Bill Watson) Perry of Osceola, IA, daughter, Linda (Johnny) Perkins of Tulsa, OK, son, Brian (Michelle) Cameron of Sperry, OK, grandchildren, V. Thomas Marrero, Nick (Shelly Virden-Lytton) Marrero, Eric (Katie Basta) Marrero, Ashley (Beau) Massie, Brianna Perry, Abigail (Justin Sempel) Perkins, Cameron (Suzan Nimer) Perkins, great grandchildren, Freya Massie, and Elora Massie, sister, Beverly Fenimore, sisters-in-law, Ruth Cameron, Kay Dee Powell, brother-in-law, Junior (Georgene) Powell, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday July 12, 2025, at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Danny McNeal officiating.

Rex’s family will be present from 11:00am until Noon at the funeral home to visit with friends prior to the services.

A live stream of the service will be available atwww.kalefuneralhome.com on Rex’s tribute wall beginning at 11:50 am, Saturday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family atwww.kalefuneralhome.com