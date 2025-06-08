Edgar Grant Llewellyn Jr. was born April 15, 1931 in Clarke County, Iowa to E. Grant Llewellyn Sr. and Ethel Lucille (Scott) Llewellyn and passed from this life on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at his home in St. Charles, surrounded by his family, at the age of 94 years.

Grant was the oldest of 4 children and attended rural schools in Guthrie County and graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1949. Grant enlisted in the Iowa Guard while still in high school and served from 1948 until 1951. He was united in marriage to Audrey Jeanette Stringer on September 1, 1949 at the GC Christian Church. Three children blessed this union, Linda, Debbie and Ron.

Grant moved his family to St. Charles in the fall of 1955, Grant worked construction most of his life, having his own business “Llewellyn Construction”. He and Audrey enjoyed camping and were members of the Rolling Wheels Camping Club in St. Charles. The spent many years camping at the Iowa State Fair and after Audrey’s death, Grant spent many years helping Greg Ayers with gate security at the fair. They were members of the St. Charles Parish Church.

Those relatives who preceded Grant in death were his parents, his loving wife of 57 years, Audrey, and his brother John.

Grant is survived by his daughter, Linda Beghtel and her husband Don, of St. Charles, daughter, Deb Deuel and her husband Randy of Des Moines, son Ron Llewellyn and his Life Partner, Paula Mehmen of Indianola, 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, his sister Sharon Norton and his brother Jim Llewellyn, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Grant is also survived by Francis Durney, foreign exchange student, from Santiago Chile who stayed with them for the 1976-1977 school year.

A celebration of Grant’s life will be held at the St. Charles Parish on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM, lunch and fellowship will follow at the church.

Grant’s family will be at Grant’s home in St. Charles on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm to visit with friends if you were not able to attend Grant’s celebration.

Grant’s cremains will be buried in the St. Charles Cemetery next to his wife Audrey.

Memorials may be directed to Grant’s family for a fitting tribute to be decided later.