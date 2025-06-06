Tina Murphy

Tina Marie Murphy, daughter of Max Keller and Lois Louise (Showers) Keller was born March 2, 1960, in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life, suddenly, Thursday, May 29, 2025, at her home in Woodburn at 65 years of age.

Tina has lived her life in the Osceola and Woodburn areas, living in their current home in Woodburn for the past 23 years. She was united in marriage to David Craig Exline on August 31, 1979, in Woodburn, Iowa and they were blessed with two children, Tessa and Woody. Tina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, watching true crime shows, scary movies, playing solitaire, adult coloring books, collecting Coke memorabilia, listening to music, and attending concerts. Tina was a stay-at-home mother until her children went to school. She worked at Boyt Harness Company before finding her career at Osceola Foods in 2001, retiring in 2021 after 20 years. She was a fun, loving, and caring person who will be greatly missed.

Those relatives who preceded Tina in death were her parents, Max and Lois Keller and grandson Wesley Quinn Murphy.

Tina is survived by her husband, David Exline of Woodburn, IA, daughter, Tessa (Michael) Cantonwine of Urbandale, IA, son, Woody (Haley DeVore) Murphy of Osceola, IA, grandchildren Arlo and Elijah Murphy, sister, Mona Davison of Woodburn, IA, brother, Charles “Chuck” (Kari) Keller of Corydon, IA as well as other relatives and many friends.

Tina’s family will greet friends from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday, June 6th at Kale Funeral Home to celebrate Tina’s life.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided later.

