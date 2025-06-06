Sally Riekena

Sally Jo Riekena, passed from this life Friday, May 2, 2025, at her home in Osceola, Iowa at 90 years of age.

Sally, the daughter of Ray Mentzer and Amy Jane (Viers) Mentzer, was born April 12, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was fond of saying that she spent her first four birthdays in four states. After growing up in Galesburg, Illinois, she attended North High school in Des Moines and graduated with the class of 1953. Sally was united in marriage to Ronald Duane Riekena on September 5, 1954 at the First Christian Church in Des Moines. Three sons blessed this union: Jeff, Mark, and Scott.

Sally retired as the Director of Human Resources at Furnas Electric in Osceola. She was a past member of the Research Club, a Past member of the Eastern Star, and a past member of the Osceola Rotary (she was the first woman in Rotary in Osceola). and a past member of the Questers. Sally was a self-taught artist and was given the Governor’s Award for her Best In Show painting “Sugar and Spice.” She enjoyed art and going to art exhibits. She also enjoyed playing golf and played in many tournaments and Ladies Night at the Osceola Country Club. Sally was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, enjoying the many activities of family, she will be greatly missed.

Those relatives who preceded Sally in death were her husband, Ron, son, Jeff, great granddaughter, Nova Belle Riekena, parents, Ray and Amy Mentzer, brothers, Dale, Russ, Morris, and Jim Mentzer, and a sister, Shirley.

Sally leaves to cherish her memory sons Mark (Lucy) of Taipei, and Scott of McKinney, TX; grandchildren Todd Riekena of Des Moines, IA, Chad Riekena of Osceola, IA, Shaun (Katie) Riekena of Des Moines, IA Straton Riekena and Savannah Riekena both of Mckinney, TX; and great grandchildren Levin and Annelle Riekena, Asher, Deacon and Sawyer Cutler, and more to come.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 2:00 pm, Friday, June 6, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Sally’s family will greet friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the Celebration.

Interment will follow in Maple hill Cemetery.

A live stream of the service of the celebration will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Sally’s tribute wall the day of her service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com