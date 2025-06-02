Irvin “Red” Taylor

Irvin Richard Taylor, affectionately known as “Red,” passed away on May 31, 2025 at his home in New Virginia, Iowa at the age of 89.

Irvin was born November 8, 1935 in Woodburn, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Laura (Bennett) Taylor. Red grew up in New Virginia, Iowa and graduated from New Virginia High School in 1953. He joined the Army in 1954 and was stationed in Germany. After the Army he worked for Otis Elevator until his retirement at age 57 at Montgomery Elevator in West Des Moines, Iowa. Red married Karen Williams on August 5, 1960 in New Virginia, Iowa. They had three children, Kimberly, Karla and Richard.

Red loved flying and got his pilots license in 1972. He became a flying instructor and taught many people to fly. Over the years, when he wasn’t playing cribbage or telling his many stories, you could find Red working in his orchard, hunting, gardening, fishing, going to auctions, or tinkering around the garage. He enjoyed spending time listening to live music and enjoying the company of others. He also loved traveling around the US and abroad. Red and Karen spent many winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Red also did many fishing trips in Canada over the years.

Red was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents, brother-in-law, Dale Williams, father and mother-in-law, Kermit and Helen Williams, son-in-law, Bill Tripp, brother and sister-in-law’s Arnan and Faith Williams, Evelyn and Donald Wooge and sister-in-law’s Genie Andrews, Sue Taylor, Mary Taylor, and grandson, Seth Mathes.

Red is survived by his children Kimberly Mathes of Winterset, Karla (Tom) Mitchell of Osceola, Richard (Julie) Taylor of Earlham, grandchildren: Amber Hill (Ashley), Elyse Turner, Blaine Mathes (Cayla), Josh Tripp (Christina), Lindsay Stanford (Nathan), Jacob Taylor, and Garret Taylor (Alexa), seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 3 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia. Memorials may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date. The family invites everyone to the Methodist Church following the interment.