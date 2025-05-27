Glayne Adamson

Glayne Rae Adamson, daughter of John William Fletcher and Ermal Arlene (Holmes) Fletcher was born June 10, 1931, in Van Wert, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 93 years of age.

Glayne grew up in the Van Wert and Weldon area, she graduated from Osceola High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Joseph “Bill” William Adamson on January 30, 1951, at Osceola and 2 sons blessed this union. Glayne worked as a proofreader and editor of the community events page for the Osceola Sentinel & Tribune.

She and husband Bill enjoyed crafting, and she taught crafting classes, they enjoyed traveling to Apache Junction, Arizona for many years. Glayne worked with Bill in building houses, they built several new homes in the Osceola area that they lived in and sold. Glayne enjoyed many years of volunteering at Cross Ministries in Osceola.

Those relatives who preceded Glayne in death were her son, Bart Adamson, husband, Joseph William Adamson, parents, Ermal & John Fletcher, granddaughter, Amy Rheanna Adamson-Swanson, sister-in-law, Bea Evans, brother-in-law, Gerald Shorty Adamson, father-in-law, Joseph Andrew Adamson, mother-in-law, Eula Pearl Adamson, sister-in-law, Betty Hoffman, son, Barry William Adamson, sister-in-law, Lucille Maurine Fletcher, and sister-in-law, Lois Lucille Adamson.

Glayne leaves to cherish her memory; grandson, Cale Adamson of Des Moines, IA, Great-Grandchild, Damian Swanson of Indianola, IA, Great-Grandchild, Savannah Swanson of Ankeny, IA, brother, Duayne Fletcher of Osceola, sister-in-law, Patty (Rod) Hansen of Blair, NE, daughter-in-law, Donna Anderson, step-grandson, Kale Anderson, daughter-in-law, Darolyn Lennon as well as other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of her life will be from 1:00 until 2:00 on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Cross Ministries in Osceola. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.