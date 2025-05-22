Robert (Bob) Hettinger

Robert Michael Hettinger (Bob), 85, passed away on May 18, 2025, in Osceola, Iowa. He died while mowing his property—an activity he cherished and a fitting reflection of his lifelong love for the outdoors.

Born on November 27, 1939, in Sioux City, Iowa, Bob was the son of Donald Nicholas Hettinger and Mary Louise Polley. He pursued higher education at the University of South Dakota, where he earned his degree. He subsequently achieved designation as a Certified Public Accountant. He was also a long-standing member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Bob began his professional journey with Ernst and Ernst. His career soon led him to Southern Iowa Manufacturing Company (SIMCO) in Osceola. Bob became President and General Manager of SIMCO—a role he held until his retirement in 1999.

A proud veteran, Bob served his country in the United States Navy. His service reflected the same values that would define his life: responsibility, perseverance, and honor. Bob also cared about helping others. He volunteered with second grade students, prepared tax returns for the underserved, provided transportation to veterans for medical appointments, and worked with the Toys for Children program, among other activities. These quiet acts of service spoke volumes about his character.

At home, Bob was a devoted husband to Sarah Hettinger and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sarah; his sister Mary Patricia Bush; and his children from his first marriage to Martha (McCurnin) Hettinger: Denise Graettinger (Brian Graettinger), Diane Voss (Allan Dau), Kathryn Steinmetz (Greg Steinmetz), and Donald Hettinger (Kara Hettinger). His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Adam Graettinger, Aryn Graettinger; Ryan Voss (Molly Voss) and their daughters Emily and Olivia, Brandon Voss (Emme Voss); Nicholas Steinmetz (Grace Steinmetz), Tyler Steinmetz (fiancée Amy Barto); and Grace Hettinger. In addition, he cherished and is fondly remembered by Sarah’s children Maria Dozauer, Tina Dozauer and her children Toby and Max Ray. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

In retirement, Bob embraced the simple joys that brought him peace: spending time with family, tending to his land with care, boating and traveling. He built beautiful furniture: chests, bookcases and almost anything else that his family needed. Bob loved to play games, especially cards. He found it important to share his wisdom about card playing tactics with his family, such as, “You have to bid to win!” A lot of love and laughter was shared playing these games.

A Celebration of Life for those who knew and cared about Bob will be held at the East Lake Park Conservation Event Center, 2451 US-34, Osceola, IA at 01:00 PM on June 22, 2025. In honor of Bob, who loved good food, refreshments will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a future date.