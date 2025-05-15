Pam Muselman

Pamela Lee Muselman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Osceola, Iowa, on May 7, 2025, at the age of 74.

Pam was born on February 21, 1951, in Winterset, Iowa, to Leonard Carmi and Etiwanda Pouch. She grew up in Winterset, where she graduated from Winterset High School. A strong and independent woman, she lovingly raised her two children, Scott Wayne Moore and Bobbie Jean Moore, always putting her family first.

Later in life, when her children were in high school, Pam met the love of her life, Donald Eric Muselman. They were married on July 9, 1988, in Osceola, Iowa, where they built a warm and welcoming home. Together, they not only raised their children but also opened their hearts and home to many other children over the years. Family was the center of Pam’s world, closely followed by her deep affection for dogs—many of which she joyfully brought home over the years.

When she wasn’t spending time with her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren, Pam was devoted to her church and cherished her lifelong friendships. Her faith and loyalty to those she loved were cornerstones of her life.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Etiwanda Poush; her brother, Michael Pouch; and her brother-in-law, Gary Parson, Goddaughter Angela Murphy Muselman, Granddaughter Mary Renee Husted.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness in the hearts of many, including her husband, Donald Muselman; brother, Kris Poush; sister, Karen Parson; daughter, Bobbie Moore; son, Scott Moore; step-sons, Jon and Philip Muselman; step-daughters, Cheryl Colyer and Shelly Robbins; her many grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.

Pamela’s life was a testament to unconditional love, unwavering faith, and the quiet strength of a devoted mother and wife. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A celebration of life for Pamela Muselman will be held June 7th 11am at Life Point Assembly of God in Osceola.