James Halls

James E Halls, age 91, passed away May 10, 2025, in Osceola, Iowa.

James was born December 3, 1933, in Lucas, Iowa, the son of Albert and Mabel (Osenbough) Halls. James grew up in Derby, Iowa and graduated from Derby High School in 1953. He went into the Army in 1954. While in the Army he took a signal school for telephone and teletypewriter. He came out of the Army with a ranking of E-4 in 1956. Following the Army James got a job at the John Deere plant in Ankeny, Iowa and worked for a year, he decided he wanted to farm, so he came to Osceola and began farming, corn, beans, and cattle and that was his life. He was a very hard worker and never hesitated to help someone.

James married Louise Brown, and they had four children: Ted, Patty, Denny and Montey. Later James married Mary E Chipp, and he became the stepfather of two more sons, Brian and Jeff.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mabel (Osenbough) Halls, brothers Richard “Dick” Halls, Tom W Halls, sister Ruth Shanks, brother Herb (Pearl) Halls, sister, Gladys (Bill) Clark, brothers-in-law, Bill Clark and Jeff T Salesman.

James is survived by his wife, Mary of Osceola, his children, Ted (Melanie) Halls of Murray, Patty (L.D.) Crain of Monroe, Denny (Julie) Halls of Osceola and Montey (Cassandra) Halls of Carlisle; grandchildren, Tara Page, Justin Halls, Jessica Heath, Austin Halls, Melissa Serrano, Valerie Fein, William Halls, Ryan Halls, Kyle Halls, Renea Griffiths, Aaron Halls and Connor Hage and 25 great grandchildren who were a source of pride.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating. James’s family will greet friends prior to the funeral on Wednesday from 9:00 until 10 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Derby Cemetery in Derby, Iowa.

