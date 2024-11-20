James Kilkenny

James R. Kilkenny, 80, of rural Earlham, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2024 at his home.

Jim was born on March 22, 1944 in Kirksville, MO to Ralph and Martha (Early) Kilkenny. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Osceola, IA. Jim attended school at Osceola High School and graduated with the class of 1962. Following high school, Jim attended Drake University before being drafted into the United States Army in 1968. He was stationed in Ft. Knox, KY where he served in the pharmacy. He married Sammie Ingram on September 10, 1968 in Coralville, IA.

The family moved to Marion, IA so Jim could take a sales position with GD Searle and lived there for many years. While working for Intervet, Jim relocated to New Jersey, so the family headed out east for one year. Following their time in New Jersey, the family moved back to Iowa and settled in rural Earlham. Jim retired in 2012 from Merck after having a successful career selling pharmaceuticals and animal health products.

Anyone who knew Jim knew that he was quite the character. He was witty, always quick with a joke and knew how to make people laugh. Jim knew how to have a good time and made the most out of every day. In his later years, he and Sammie enjoyed traveling, with their most memorable trips being to Alaska and Ireland. He loved playing cards with his brothers, watching the Hawkeyes and enjoying being outside on the acreage with his granddaughters.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sammie; two sons, Dan (Amy), and Patrick; granddaughters, Karlee (John Cinealis) Kilkenny and Katherine Kilkenny; brother, K.C. (Janet) Kilkenny; sisters-in-law, Karen Kilkenny, and Marcia Kilkenny; brother-in-law, Paul Sherman Ingram; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Martha (Early) Kilkenny; brothers, John, Joe, Mike, Kevin, and Bill; and sisters-in-law, Sue Altemeier, and Jane Hansen.

Inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA on December 12, 2024 at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will take place at the Veterans Reception Center in Van Meter, IA after the burial from 12 pm to 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to be designated to a Veterans non-profit at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.