August 12, 2024

Carol Moore

Garden Grove

By OST
Funeral services are set for 86 year old Carol Moore of Garden Grove, Iowa.  

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola with interment  at Metier Cemetery in Weldon.  

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Carol Moore.  

The family will be present to greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.  If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Carol’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com