Community 1st donates to project

Ottumwa, IA– Community 1st Credit Union Foundation is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Kick It Forward Mini‑Pitch in Osceola, with a grant of $50,000 supporting the project. Earlier this week, representatives from the Kick It Forward organization, C1st Foundation, and community visited the site, where grading has officially begun, and presented a ceremonial check to project organizers. The investment helps advance the effort to create a safe, accessible, and inclusive space where people of all ages can gather, play, and connect through the world’s most popular sport.

Designed and supported by the nonprofit Kick It Forward in partnership with the City of Osceola, the Mini-Pitch will be a futsal-style, lighted soccer facility providing a welcoming place for kids, families, and adults to enjoy active play while building community spirit.

“Seeing the progress on the site this week made this project feel incredibly real,” said Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union. “We’re honored that we get to be a part of bringing this Mini-Pitch to life. Spaces like this create opportunities for kids and families to stay active, build friendships, and strengthen the sense of community that makes Osceola such a special place.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support and investment from the Community 1st Credit Union Foundation,” said Jose Escareno, a local organizer of the Mini-Pitch initiative. “Growing up in Osceola, a space like this would have meant so much to myself and other kids in our community. Seeing the project moving forward is exciting, and I look forward to the day when families, including my own, can enjoy this Mini-Pitch together.”

Construction of the Mini-Pitch is expected to be completed by the fall. It will be located adjacent to the existing soccer complex in Osceola. Once complete, it will serve as a hub for neighborhood activity, youth development, and community events.

The C1st Foundation is made possible through a partnership with the Iowa Credit Union Foundation.