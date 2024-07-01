Linda Reed

Linda Lou Reed, beloved daughter of John Allen Smith and Motta Lena (Miller) Smith, was born on November 14, 1937, in Osceola, Iowa. She peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024, surrounded by her family at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola at the age of 86.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School. On July 27, 1956, she married the love of her life, Ronald Reed, at the Methodist Church parsonage in Osceola. After briefly living in Des Moines and Norwalk, they returned to Osceola, where they raised their four children, Jody, Cindy, Gary, and Susan.

Family meant everything to Linda, and she cherished the countless activities they shared over the years. Initially a stay-at-home mother, Linda later worked at General Telephone before managing the Osceola Country Club for 21 years. Even in retirement, Linda stayed active, working part-time in the meat department at Hy-Vee grocery.

In her leisure time, Linda found joy in playing golf, spending time with her numerous friends, and playing bridge. She was a regular at local coffee spots where she met with friends each morning. Linda particularly loved the beaches of Florida, where she and Ron spent many winters together. Her warm and outgoing personality endeared her to everyone she met.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Motta Lena Smith; her daughter, Jody Lee (Reed) Legler; her son, Gary Lewis Reed; her sister, Mildred Tuttle; and her brothers, Lavere, Robert (Bob), Wesley, and Dick Smith. She was also preceded by her in-laws, Guy and Mamie Reed; brothers-in-law, Darold and Marion Reed; and sister-in-law, Shirley Hart.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ronald Reed of Osceola, IA; her daughters, Cindy Reed (Bud Jones) of Osceola, IA, and Susan Reed (Chris Illg) of Cainsville, MO; son-in-law, Art Legler, grandsons, Cole (Tara) Page, Cass (Chelsea) Page, Justin Jones, Gavin Jones, Brekk Illg, Robbie (Morgan) Burchartz; granddaughters, Alishia Johnson, Nicole Brown, Madison Gonseth, Maryn Illg, and Addisyn Illg; sister-in-law, Marilyn Dorland of Osceola, IA; great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild; nephews and nieces and many dear friends.

Linda will be remembered for her kindness, her zest for life, and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Her legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating.

Her family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, prior to the services.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Linda’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Saturday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com