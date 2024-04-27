Dr. Alan Patterson

Dr. Alan D Patterson of Ames, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 17, 2024. Alan was 90 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents Loren and Elizabeth Patterson, his daughter Alayne Patterson, his brother and sisters. Alan is survived by his children Alan (Mindy) Patterson, Alicia (Mark Bushard) Patterson and Anne (Dale Weber) Patterson-Weber, in addition to his grandchildren Meredith, Timothy and Matthew.

Alan was raised in southern Iowa. He spent many years in the Iowa National Guard. He was a physician serving his community in Knoxville, Des Moines and retired from Clarke County Hospital/UnityPoint Clinic.

A Celebration of Life service will be held May 5, 2024 at 1:30 pm at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, with a time to visit with family to follow from 2:00 - 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers/plants, please consider a contribution made to Creighton University Pre-Medicine program or the Clarke Community Elementary Backpack Buddies Program.