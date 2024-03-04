Paula Schuldt

Paula Elaine (Beeman) Schuldt, was born July 1, 1958, in Osceola, Iowa to Paul Spencer and Eva Elaine (Chase) Beeman. She left this life on February 26, 2024, at her Ankeny, Iowa home.

She attended Clarke Community School, married Jeff Riekena, and three boys were born to this union. She later married Kevin Schuldt on July 2, 1999. She was a loving mother and step-mother that enjoyed watching her boys compete in band, football, basketball, and rodeo. She could always be heard over the crowd yelling at the boys. She worked at Furnas Electric and Miller Products in Osceola. She loved working in the yard, tending to her flower beds and mowing. She liked to fish, even though there was little time for it.

Paula spent most of her life in the Osceola and Van Wert, Iowa area. She wanted an adventure, so she and Kevin moved to West Branch, Iowa, where she worked at Crestview Nursing Home. Wednesday nights were spent with friends at the local bar. They moved to Tipton, Iowa where she could be found sitting on the deck with her dog, Storm. Later they moved to Ankeny, to be closer to family and friends. She spent a lot of time walking her dog, Cinch, and talking to the neighbors. The last move was to an acreage just outside of Ankeny, where she enjoyed sitting outside on the deck and visits by the family and friends. She also enjoyed camping, riding on the motorcycle, going for drives, and annual trips to Colorado to visit her sister and brother-in-law. The highlight of her life has been watching the grandkids grow up.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and granddaughter, Nova Belle Riekena. Survivors include her husband, Kevin Schuldt; sons, Todd Riekena & Deb Sears, Chad Riekena, Shaun & Katie Riekena, and Chance & Jessi Schuldt; grandchildren, Levin and Annella Riekena, and Harper Schuldt; siblings, Kenny & Sandy Beeman, Sheila & Duane Schmitz, Scott & Lisa Beeman, and Rita & Rich Byers; mother-in-law, Sharon Schuldt; and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date this spring. Arrangements were through the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa.