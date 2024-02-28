Denise Sebek

Denise Marie Johnson Sebek, (60) of Norwalk, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home. She was able to celebrate her 60th birthday with family prior to her death.

Denise was born in Friend, Nebraska in 1964 to Bernard and Ruth Johnson. As a twin, she had a lifelong best friend in her sister Darlene, together nicknamed “the Darnises”. Denise enjoyed playing on the farm with Darlene and their older brother Mark. Through growing up on the farm and her involvement in 4-H, she cultivated a dedicated work ethic and openness to learning.

Denise graduated from Friend High School in 1982 and went on to Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Denise met her husband, Bill, in 1983 through mutual friends and multiple chance meetings. They were married in 1985 in Cordova, Nebraska. They started a life together in Lovington, New Mexico. As newlyweds, they enjoyed game nights and movie nights with friends, and being in a bicycling club.

Valuing family, Bill and Denise moved back to the Midwest, to Osceola, Iowa in spring 1989. Both Denise and Bill’s fathers had medical emergencies and they were glad to be nearby to spend quality time together. The following year, Denise’s father passed away after battling cancer.

Denise and Bill expanded their family with the births of their three children: Ashley, Lauren, and Matthew. They enjoyed raising their family on a country acreage similar to their own childhood years. Denise enjoyed being involved in their lives as a stay-at-home mom. With her children, Denise shared an openness of learning and actively participated in their lives as Home-Room-Mom, coach, 4-H Club Leader, After-Prom Committee. The kids could count on Denise’s support for any activities they chose from piano concerts, to sports games, 4-H meetings, dog shows, and band concerts.

Denise demonstrated her love of learning by pursuing a degree in Accounting from Simpson College, graduating in 2009. She passed her CPA exams, earning the title CPA in 2012.Denise excelled at organizing, attention to detail, and math, all great fits for accounting. Her first priority was always family.

Denise loved her role as Grandma to Julian and Oliver. She treasured every visit and hug, especially moments shared baking, playing on the floor, and reading together. She took pride and joy in carefully sewing a baptismal gown that was worn by Ashley, Lauren, Matthew, and Julian.

Denise enjoyed family vacations and visits to National Parks. She loved spending time outside going for walks, bike rides, or birdwatching (especially cardinals). She made lovely, detailed quilts which are cherished by family. Her love for cooking and baking will be remembered by all family and friends who shared her wonderful creations.

Denise will be missed for her steadfast devotion to her family, her enthusiasm for learning, and for spreading warmth and support to those she loved. She had a special way of bringing family together, always offering an affectionate hug with “it is so nice to see you”. She will be missed for her quick wit in Scrabble.

Denise believed in God and her faith helped her through hard times. Throughout her cancer journey, she felt God’s presence whether a comforting hand or seeing cardinals which reminded her that God is with her.

Denise is survived by Bill, her husband of 38 years; her children Ashley Fotiadis (husband John), Lauren Kern (husband Michael), and Matthew Sebek; her grandchildren Julian and Oliver; her mother Ruth Steinke; her sister Darlene McElwee (husband John); her brother Mark Johnson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Denise was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Johnson; Leonard Steinke (mom’s second husband); grandbabies Charlotte and Theo Kern.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 1, 2024, 11:00 am at New Life Lutheran Church, 4380 Wakonda Drive, Norwalk, Iowa 50211, with family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Burial at Norwalk Cemetery will follow the service, and the family will return to New Life for lunch.

The funeral service will be live streamed by New Life Lutheran Church via their website with a link prior to service time.

Memorials in Denise’s honor may be directed to the National 4H Foundation, Hope Lodge – Iowa City, or American Cancer Society.