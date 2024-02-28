Alice Elizabeth “Betty” Ogbourne, aged 99, of Clarke County, Iowa, passed away on February 26, 2024, at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa. Born on April 20, 1924, at the family home in Clarke County, Betty led a remarkable life filled with laughter, love, and never-ending adventures.

Betty’s professional journey was marked by dedication and passion. She began her education at Clarke County Country School Doyle #6 and later graduated from Van Wert High School in 1941. Continuing her quest for knowledge, she attended SW College in Winfield, KS in 1947 and pursued further studies at Drake University in Des Moines during the early 1960s. Betty married Alfred Joseph Ogbourne on December 27, 1947 at the Catholic Church in Stuart, IA. Throughout her career, she taught school in Kansas, substituted in Iowa, worked for Dr. Stroy, and concluded her working years at Furnas Electric. A lifelong resident of Clarke County, Iowa, Betty made lasting contributions to her community.

A true Iowa native, Betty embraced life to the fullest. Whether engaging in card club gatherings, square dancing, or participating in the 100 yard dash at the Iowa Senior Olympics 93 years of age, she radiated energy and enthusiasm. Her love for yoga even landed her on the cover of the Iowa Yoga Magazine! Additionally, she enjoyed writing poetry, storytelling, reading to neighborhood kids, and even mowing a happy face in her yard, a testament to her vibrant spirit.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William Jones and Goldie Gladys Carrel Jones, husband, Alfred Joseph Ogbourne, great-grandson, Eli Ogbourne, brother, Eugene Jones, brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Dot Jones, sister and brother-in-law, Iris and Jim Jimmerson, and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Marie Jones.

Betty is survived by her loving children: son, Patrick (Karen) Ogbourne of Kimberling City, MO, Son, William “Bill” (Diane) Ogbourne of Osceola, IA, son, Mike Ogbourne of Grand River, IA and daughter, Mary Kay (Kris) Baumgartner of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Jamie (Natalie) Ogbourne of Knoxville, IA, Mike (Nik) Ogbourne of Minneapolis, MN, Jared (Sarah) Ogbourne of Altoona, IA, Jeff (Sherri) Ogbourne of Stewartsville, MO, Nathan (Jen) Ogbourne of Carlisle, IA, Jenny (Rick) Sponseller, of Windsor, MO, Sierra Ogbourne, Joe & Jake Baumgartner of Weldon Springs, MO, great-grandchildren, Mason (Julie) Ogbourne, Elyse (Dion) Simon, Emma Ogbourne, Pierce & Drake Ogbourne, Dalton (Caitlyn) Parrott, Bailey (Raechel Hannam), Miranda & Drew Ogbourne (Riley Dutro), Archer (Emma Pitts), Riley & Lawson Ogbourne, Tim (Laura), Izzy & Brice Sponseller; great-great-grandchildren, Harper Anne, Jaxon & Callan Parrott, her dear friend Becky, as well as many other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service honoring Betty’s remarkable life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, with a visitation period preceding the service from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial of her cremains will follow at Gregg Cemetery. Memorial contributions are kindly directed to the family, and condolences can be shared on Betty’s Tribute Wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Betty’s zest for life and unwavering positivity will be deeply missed, but her memory will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. Rest in peace, dear Betty.