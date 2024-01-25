Lou Ann Huggins, 84, daughter of Roy & Muree (Miller) Ahrens, was born December 24, 1939 in Sac City, Iowa. She passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 at the New Homestead in Guthrie Center, Iowa.

Lou Ann graduated from Osceola High School in 1958. On May 31, 1958, she married Donald Huggins in Osceola, Iowa. They made their home for a short time in Osceola. They then lived in several communities around Panora until 1977, when they moved to Missouri. Lou Ann worked as a CNA for many years before retiring in 1989. In 1990, they moved to Panora and on April 1, 1991 they opened up Don’s Bait & Tackle Shop and operated this for the next 11 years.

Lou Ann enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, working with the public at the bait shop, doing puzzle books, going on Branson trips in the summer and watching the Kansas City Chiefs football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

Lou Ann is survived by her daughter, Kim Huggins of Panora; sons, Steve Huggins of Forsyth, MO and Jeff (Linda) Huggins of Guthrie Center; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cindy Huggins; sister, Kay (Dennis) Chaney of Osceola; and sister-in-laws, Marilyn Ahrens, Wanda Chase, Joanne Huggins, and Sandra Huggins; along with many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, sons Kelly and Kevin, granddaughters Emily Mae & Taylor, great-granddaughter London Ann, and brothers Don & his wife Doris, and Pete Ahrens.