Scott “Mac” McFarland

Mac was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Jim and Ruth McFarland, the third of six children. He was raised in Earlham, and Educated at Earlham Public Schools. Later, while living in Creston Mac returned to college and received his Bachelor of Education Degree. He went on to teach at the Clarke Community Schools for the next 28 years. Mac retired from a career he loved in 2019 and was often heard to say, “Retirement was supposed to be fun, not a pandemic!”

Mr. Mac passed on the morning of Jan. 6, 2024 at the age of 66.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his much loved niece, Jani Morrish, of Roy, WA.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; his daughters, Michal McFarland Bascom (Micah Bascom), Katie McFarland (Mike Mattson) and Bevin McFarland Potter (James Potter) and his four grandchildren, Edgar, Evelyn, Oscar and Max. As well as his siblings.

Memorial services will be held at the Osceola United Methodist Church (130 W Grant St, Osceola) on January 27 at 2 p.m. Please dress for the weather.

In lieu of flowers please pay forward toward your local school lunch accounts debt. Mr. Mac always believed that a fed child learned better.