Lyle Bradley Jones was born September 27, 1959 in Princeton, Missouri to Julia Evelyn (Taylor) Jones and Orville Lee Jones. He passed from this Earth on November 8, 2023 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 64 years.

Brad graduated from Princeton R-V High School with the class of 1978. Following high school he attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, to study architectural design.

In 1984 he was married and with the union he gained a daughter, Elizabeth Marie Seaton Jones. In 1985 he was blessed with the birth of his only biological child, daughter Bobbie Lee Jones, whom he dearly loved. Always the apple of Daddy’s eye, Bobbie was his everything. Brad did his best to give Bobbie the world; what other five-year-old has owned a RV?

Brad lived his life doing what he loved, working with his hands. A very talented and meticulous man, he was able to beautifully craft anything he put his mind to building. For nearly two decades he owned his own business, Brad Jones Construction. In later years when his diabetes complicated his health he retired from construction. He then worked in the security department with the video surveillance team at Lakeside Casino in Osceola, Iowa, where he gained many friends.

In his younger years, during his free time he loved to travel and always had a camera in his hands. He took many trips out West to visit family in Washington and California. Brad was an avid gun lover and spent many seasons hunting and fishing with family and friends. Quite the jokester, he was quick witted and could always come up with a sarcastic remark. A favorite memory – Christmas – he absolutely loved Christmas! His favorite prank was to wrap things that wasn’t the real gift or even wrap empty boxes with a ton of tape to keep you guessing. When his prank was successful, he was sure to give that big smile and laugh that we will all dearly miss.

For the past several years the orneriness has continued while he and Brother, Fred, resided together in Osceola. They spent their free time entertaining each other with travels around the country side sight-seeing, visiting Bobbie and Ryan, and finding other ways to be mischievous and things to laugh about.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Evelyn Jones, brother David Rex Jones, paternal grandparents Terry Lee and Katherine Jones, maternal grandparents Rex and Minnie Taylor.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Bobbie Lee Jones (Ryan Kress) of Indianola; Grandson Dillen Lee Jones (Caitlyn Hartzog) of Eufala, Oklahoma; Granddaughter Fontana Elizabeth Furgison of Altoona; Great-granddaughter Elyssa Elizabeth Jones of Eufala, Oklahoma; Brother Fred Bacon of Osceola; Brother Wayne Bacon (Martina) of Platte City, Missouri; Sister-in-law Roma Kaye Jones of Salem, Missouri; Step-daughter Elizabeth Marie Brant (Travis) of New Virginia; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute at a later date.